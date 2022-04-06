Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 d…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rai…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Perio…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. It looks l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperature…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…