Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
