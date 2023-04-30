Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.