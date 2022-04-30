Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling …
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Ora…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …
This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot …