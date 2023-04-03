Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
