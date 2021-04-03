Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
