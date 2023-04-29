Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
