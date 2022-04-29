Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.