Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
