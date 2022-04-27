 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

