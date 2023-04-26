Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'l…