Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.