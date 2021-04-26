 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

