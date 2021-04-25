Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.