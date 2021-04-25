Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Lo…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will se…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It s…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temper…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is …