Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clea…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degree…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…