The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
