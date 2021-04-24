 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

