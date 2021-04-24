It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It s…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temper…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is …