Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
