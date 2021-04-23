 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News