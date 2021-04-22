 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

