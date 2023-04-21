The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degree…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'l…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…