It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.