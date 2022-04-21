Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.