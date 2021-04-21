 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

