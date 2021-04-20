 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

