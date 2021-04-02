Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
