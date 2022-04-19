Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.