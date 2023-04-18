The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
