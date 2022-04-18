Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.