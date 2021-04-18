Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.