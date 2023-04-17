The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.