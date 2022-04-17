Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
