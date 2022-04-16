Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
