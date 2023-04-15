Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 11:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.