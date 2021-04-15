Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.