Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We wil…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Per…