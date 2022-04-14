Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. I…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will se…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It s…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mainly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…