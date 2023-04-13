Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We wil…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …