The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. I…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will se…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today.…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. The forec…