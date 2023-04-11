Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.