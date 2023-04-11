Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.