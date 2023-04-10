Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.