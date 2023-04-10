Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We wil…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…