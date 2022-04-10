Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.