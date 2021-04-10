Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.