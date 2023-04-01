Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. You …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…