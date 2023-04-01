Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.