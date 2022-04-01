Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

