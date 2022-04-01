Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures …
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Perio…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
This year the spring equinox occurred at 10:33 a.m. CT Sunday, the first day in 2022 that the sun was above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.