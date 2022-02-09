For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
