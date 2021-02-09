Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
