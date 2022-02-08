This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…