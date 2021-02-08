For the drive home in Orangeburg: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. P…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Toda…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The area will s…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks t…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
This evening in Orangeburg: Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking …
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Or…