Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

