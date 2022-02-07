 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News