Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.